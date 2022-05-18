The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.80B, closed the last trade at $19.17 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The AZEK stock price is -142.88% off its 52-week high price of $46.56 and 14.76% above the 52-week low of $16.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the AZEK stock price touched $19.17 or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, The AZEK Company Inc. shares have moved -58.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have changed -11.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -77.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.33% from current levels.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The AZEK Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.35%, compared to 32.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.80% and 3.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.10%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $386.62 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $379.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 175.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.60%.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.74% with a share float percentage of 100.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The AZEK Company Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management Llc with over 19.1 million shares worth more than $883.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Ares Management Llc held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, with the holding of over 19.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $883.0 million and represent 12.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 4.76 million shares of worth $140.24 million while later fund manager owns 3.08 million shares of worth $142.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.