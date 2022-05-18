Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 3.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.43B, closed the recent trade at $37.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The SU stock price is -2.45% off its 52-week high price of $38.85 and 54.91% above the 52-week low of $17.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.43 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the SU stock price touched $37.92 or saw a rise of 2.39%. Year-to-date, Suncor Energy Inc. shares have moved 53.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) have changed 11.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Suncor Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 146.57%, compared to 29.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 334.20% and 141.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.34 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.19 billion and $7.97 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.80% for the current quarter and 30.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 59.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 197.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.45 at a share yield of 3.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.87%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.66% with a share float percentage of 62.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suncor Energy Inc. having a total of 811 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 77.06 million shares worth more than $1.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 55.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 35.98 million shares of worth $900.68 million while later fund manager owns 19.41 million shares of worth $485.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.