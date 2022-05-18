Shares Of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Declined -18.50% In One Month

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has seen 136.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the last trade at $0.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -6.13% during that session. The SNDL stock price is -238.64% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 22.73% above the 52-week low of $0.34. The 3-month trading volume is 99.27 million shares.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sporting -6.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the SNDL stock price touched $0.44 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Sundial Growers Inc. shares have moved -24.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have changed -18.50%.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.48 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $50.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.20% for the current quarter and 437.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.40% over the past 5 years.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.04% with a share float percentage of 8.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sundial Growers Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 48.24 million shares worth more than $27.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 2.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 29.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.07 million and represent 1.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 28.84 million shares of worth $13.78 million while later fund manager owns 13.85 million shares of worth $7.16 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.