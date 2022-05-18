Shares Of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Inclined 21.25% In One Month

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.62M, closed the last trade at $7.19 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 10.11% during that session. The DRIO stock price is -231.02% off its 52-week high price of $23.80 and 42.84% above the 52-week low of $4.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

Sporting 10.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the DRIO stock price touched $7.19 or saw a rise of 6.5%. Year-to-date, DarioHealth Corp. shares have moved -44.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have changed 21.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.75 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -331.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -21.7% from current levels.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DarioHealth Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.87%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.10% and 31.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.87 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.10% over the past 5 years.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.72% with a share float percentage of 51.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DarioHealth Corp. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $9.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd held 7.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Collaborative Holdings Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.32 million and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $2.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.