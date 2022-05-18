Shares Of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Declined -6.30% In One Month

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.97B, closed the recent trade at $57.90 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -2.39% during that session. The CEG stock price is -18.62% off its 52-week high price of $68.68 and 34.37% above the 52-week low of $38.00. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Sporting -2.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the CEG stock price touched $57.90 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Constellation Energy Corporation shares have moved 41.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) have changed -6.30%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.88 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.56 at a share yield of 0.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.59% with a share float percentage of 79.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Energy Corporation having a total of 687 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 21.5 million shares worth more than $1.21 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 6.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 6.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $375.89 million and represent 2.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Fidelity 500 Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 6.71 million shares of worth $308.58 million while later fund manager owns 3.34 million shares of worth $153.55 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.