Shares Of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Decreased By -1.38% In A Month

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 4.05 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.19B, closed the recent trade at $12.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The AGNC stock price is -56.87% off its 52-week high price of $18.84 and 9.58% above the 52-week low of $10.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the AGNC stock price touched $12.01 or saw a rise of 3.38%. Year-to-date, AGNC Investment Corp. shares have moved -19.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have changed -1.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.25% from the levels at last check today.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AGNC Investment Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.52%, compared to 1.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.40% and -28.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $296.57 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $273.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 286.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.04%.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 11.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.28%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.86% with a share float percentage of 50.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp. having a total of 657 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.42 million shares worth more than $713.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $518.05 million and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 14.89 million shares of worth $224.01 million while later fund manager owns 13.26 million shares of worth $199.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.