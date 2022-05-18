Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) investors to reap big returns again

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.72M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 13.39% during that session. The SJ stock price is -229.52% off its 52-week high price of $8.93 and 13.28% above the 52-week low of $2.35. The 3-month trading volume is 582.10K shares.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Sporting 13.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the SJ stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares have moved -52.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) have changed -38.96%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.09% over the past 6 months.

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.64% with a share float percentage of 1.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scienjoy Holding Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 34721.0 shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Millennium Management LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 33978.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.