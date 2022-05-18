Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $235.29M, closed the last trade at $5.99 per share which meant it gained $0.78 on the day or 14.97% during that session. The SRRK stock price is -650.42% off its 52-week high price of $44.95 and 14.69% above the 52-week low of $5.11. The 3-month trading volume is 430.22K shares.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Sporting 14.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the SRRK stock price touched $5.99 or saw a rise of 13.19%. Year-to-date, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have moved -75.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) have changed -40.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $74.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1135.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.5% from current levels.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.76%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.40% and -32.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.97 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.20% over the past 5 years.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.72% with a share float percentage of 104.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scholar Rock Holding Corporation having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.27 million shares worth more than $130.81 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 5.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $130.72 million and represent 14.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.75% shares in the company for having 1.68 million shares of worth $41.65 million while later fund manager owns 1.54 million shares of worth $26.85 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.37% of company’s outstanding stock.