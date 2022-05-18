Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) Disappoints Wall Street With 18.30% Stock Price Gain

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $793.94M, closed the last trade at $5.30 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 18.30% during that session. The RSKD stock price is -663.77% off its 52-week high price of $40.48 and 28.68% above the 52-week low of $3.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 668.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Sporting 18.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the RSKD stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Riskified Ltd. shares have moved -32.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) have changed -8.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.64% from current levels.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Riskified Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -253.85%, compared to 5.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $55.89 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $51.08 million and $55.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.40% for the current quarter and 3.20% for the next.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.72% with a share float percentage of 75.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Riskified Ltd. having a total of 94 institutions that hold shares in the company.