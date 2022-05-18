Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -5.19% Stock Price Decline

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $387.86M, closed the recent trade at $8.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -5.19% during that session. The RPTX stock price is -316.18% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 1.98% above the 52-week low of $8.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 164.31K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) trade information

Sporting -5.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the RPTX stock price touched $8.59 or saw a rise of 11.99%. Year-to-date, Repare Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -57.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have changed -17.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -528.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.06% from the levels at last check today.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Repare Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.08%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.30% and -4.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.58 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $279k and $140k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 824.70% for the current quarter and 1,771.40% for the next.

RPTX Dividends

Repare Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.24% with a share float percentage of 102.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repare Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 4.86 million shares worth more than $102.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, BVF Inc. held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.07 million and represent 7.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 2.97 million shares of worth $47.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $11.33 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.