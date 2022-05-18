Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Dropped -11.51% In One Month

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has seen 4.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.70B, closed the recent trade at $15.98 per share which meant it lost -$3.24 on the day or -16.86% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -79.79% off its 52-week high price of $28.73 and -1.5% below the 52-week low of $16.22. The 3-month trading volume is 2.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Sporting -16.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the WOOF stock price touched $15.98 or saw a rise of 17.07%. Year-to-date, Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares have moved -2.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) have changed -11.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -93.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.13% from the levels at last check today.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.69%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.90% and 12.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.46 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 806.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.80%.

WOOF Dividends

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.99% with a share float percentage of 196.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. having a total of 289 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 59.77 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 26.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 59.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.18 billion and represent 26.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 4.74 million shares of worth $83.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 million shares of worth $52.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.