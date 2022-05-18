Paysafe Limited (PSFE)’s 9.25% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) has seen 6.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $2.48 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 9.25% during that session. The PSFE stock price is -438.31% off its 52-week high price of $13.35 and 25.81% above the 52-week low of $1.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Sporting 9.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the PSFE stock price touched $2.48 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Paysafe Limited shares have moved -36.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) have changed -22.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -182.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.35% from current levels.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.01% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.90% for the industry.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $371.66 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $360.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.24% with a share float percentage of 60.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paysafe Limited having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 123.73 million shares worth more than $483.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackstone Inc held 17.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., with the holding of over 59.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.58 million and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and iShares Russell Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.27% shares in the company for having 1.93 million shares of worth $7.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $6.87 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.