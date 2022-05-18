Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): What Are The Positives?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77B, closed the recent trade at $43.79 per share which meant it lost -$2.02 on the day or -4.41% during that session. The OLLI stock price is -117.93% off its 52-week high price of $95.43 and 13.98% above the 52-week low of $37.67. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

Sporting -4.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the OLLI stock price touched $43.79 or saw a rise of 7.05%. Year-to-date, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares have moved -10.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have changed -13.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $75.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.94% from the levels at last check today.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.75%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.50% and -30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.38 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $449.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -34.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.20%.

OLLI Dividends

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.77% with a share float percentage of 118.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.47 million shares worth more than $406.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 15.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 7.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $315.82 million and represent 11.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.51% shares in the company for having 4.71 million shares of worth $241.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.9 million shares of worth $91.19 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.