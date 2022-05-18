NOV Inc. Shares Are Down 8.55% Since The Beginning Of The Year

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.18B, closed the recent trade at $18.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The NOV stock price is -29.98% off its 52-week high price of $24.06 and 38.09% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.02 million shares.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) trade information

Sporting -2.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the NOV stock price touched $18.51 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, NOV Inc. shares have moved 39.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have changed -10.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.56% from the levels at last check today.

NOV Inc. (NOV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NOV Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 165.31%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 133.30% and 150.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.90%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.56 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 91.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.00%.

NOV Dividends

NOV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.00% with a share float percentage of 101.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NOV Inc. having a total of 505 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management Llc with over 38.57 million shares worth more than $756.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Pzena Investment Management Llc held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $509.52 million and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.31% shares in the company for having 24.8 million shares of worth $407.18 million while later fund manager owns 11.12 million shares of worth $150.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.