Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected To Rise 77.45% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) has seen 6.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $289.02M, closed the last trade at $1.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -24.90% during that session. The NRDY stock price is -598.96% off its 52-week high price of $13.49 and -27.98% below the 52-week low of $2.47. The 3-month trading volume is 481.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Sporting -24.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the NRDY stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 35.23%. Year-to-date, Nerdy Inc. shares have moved -57.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) have changed -54.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -469.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -159.07% from current levels.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nerdy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,720.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $46.74 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $33 million and $33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.60% for the current quarter and 39.00% for the next.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.15% with a share float percentage of 136.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nerdy Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. with over 20.03 million shares worth more than $90.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. held 23.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., with the holding of over 13.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.1 million and represent 15.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.20% shares in the company for having 4.36 million shares of worth $19.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $7.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.