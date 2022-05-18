Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Estimation And Forecast

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 7.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 4.97% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -227.5% off its 52-week high price of $17.98 and 26.05% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting 4.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the MLCO stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 2.31%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved -46.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed -16.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.74%, compared to 4.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 35.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 42.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 370 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 22.09 million shares worth more than $224.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ARGA Investment Management, LP, with the holding of over 21.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.77 million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.78% shares in the company for having 13.5 million shares of worth $137.46 million while later fund manager owns 8.88 million shares of worth $93.79 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.