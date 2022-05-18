Latch Inc. (LTCH): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) has seen 6.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $330.97M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -4.37% during that session. The LTCH stock price is -515.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.83 and 4.56% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Sporting -4.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the LTCH stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 11.72%. Year-to-date, Latch Inc. shares have moved -68.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have changed -33.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -190.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -24.48% from current levels.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Latch Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.27%, compared to 6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -48.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 104.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.44 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $10.07 million and $11.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 73.20% for the current quarter and 119.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -875.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.70%.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.02% with a share float percentage of 69.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Latch Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avenir Management Company, LLC with over 21.44 million shares worth more than $162.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Avenir Management Company, LLC held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 14.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.98 million and represent 9.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 2.83 million shares of worth $21.43 million while later fund manager owns 2.53 million shares of worth $19.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.