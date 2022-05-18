Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 17.66% Rise

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) has seen 18.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.06M, closed the recent trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 17.66% during that session. The PIK stock price is -385.65% off its 52-week high price of $10.49 and 30.09% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Sporting 17.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the PIK stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 16.92%. Year-to-date, Kidpik Corp. shares have moved -70.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) have changed -26.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 96400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -362.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -362.96% from the levels at last check today.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.76% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 111.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.23% with a share float percentage of -77.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kidpik Corp. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perritt Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 45000.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 45000.0 shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 17545.0 shares of worth $36318.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.