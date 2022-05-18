Investor Trust Slackened After Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Shares Gained By $0.09

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 24.10% during that session. The TRKA stock price is -652.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.61 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 928.49K shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

Sporting 24.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the TRKA stock price touched $0.48 or saw a fall of -2.13%. Year-to-date, Troika Media Group Inc. shares have moved -66.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) have changed -42.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -837.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -837.5% from the levels at last check today.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.35% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.30% over the past 5 years.

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.07% with a share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Troika Media Group Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 1.51 million shares worth more than $1.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, HighTower Advisors, LLC held 2.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.78 million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $0.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.