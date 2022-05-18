How Will LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) Perform In Months To Come?

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.62M, closed the recent trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.43% during that session. The LVOX stock price is -349.78% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 7.79% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 175.11K shares.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the LVOX stock price touched $2.31 or saw a rise of 7.6%. Year-to-date, LiveVox Holding Inc. shares have moved -54.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) have changed -25.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.72.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LiveVox Holding Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.99%, compared to -0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.04 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LVOX Dividends

LiveVox Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.24% with a share float percentage of 89.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LiveVox Holding Inc. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with over 67.05 million shares worth more than $345.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. held 68.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.65 million and represent 4.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 3.21 million shares of worth $16.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $5.17 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.