How Is ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: CNET) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The CNET stock price is -674.19% off its 52-week high price of $2.40 and 9.68% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.12K shares.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the CNET stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 6.06%. Year-to-date, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares have moved -70.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) have changed -51.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 84030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1916.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1916.13% from the levels at last check today.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.87% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 65.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CNET Dividends

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.51% with a share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 72600.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72600.0 and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 39900.0 shares of worth $39900.0 while later fund manager owns 12732.0 shares of worth $9037.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.