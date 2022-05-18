How Is The F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $681.25M, closed the last trade at $7.19 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The FXLV stock price is -146.87% off its 52-week high price of $17.75 and 15.02% above the 52-week low of $6.11. The 3-month trading volume is 449.07K shares.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

Sporting 4.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the FXLV stock price touched $7.19 or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares have moved -33.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) have changed -30.33%.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that F45 Training Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 173.58%, compared to -7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.42 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.63% with a share float percentage of 99.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with F45 Training Holdings Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kennedy Lewis Management LP with over 10.53 million shares worth more than $114.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Kennedy Lewis Management LP held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with the holding of over 6.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.4 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Small Cap Value II Fd. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $20.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $16.37 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.