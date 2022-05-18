G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.04M, closed the last trade at $4.63 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 8.69% during that session. The GTHX stock price is -420.95% off its 52-week high price of $24.12 and 8.21% above the 52-week low of $4.25. The 3-month trading volume is 826.25K shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Sporting 8.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the GTHX stock price touched $4.63 or saw a rise of 17.91%. Year-to-date, G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -54.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have changed -31.20%.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.04%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.50% and 8.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.15 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.6 million and $5.18 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.60% for the current quarter and 131.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.80% over the past 5 years.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.36% with a share float percentage of 79.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G1 Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $43.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.08 million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.48% shares in the company for having 4.05 million shares of worth $40.82 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $12.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.