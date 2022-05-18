Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $7.67 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 3.79% during that session. The GSM stock price is -46.68% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 44.46% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.68.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Sporting 3.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the GSM stock price touched $7.67 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe PLC shares have moved 23.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed -6.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -82.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.53% from current levels.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ferroglobe PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,500.00%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $784.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $699.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $418.54 million and $429.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.40% for the current quarter and 63.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 56.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.75% with a share float percentage of 78.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe PLC having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rubric Capital Management LP with over 13.65 million shares worth more than $84.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Rubric Capital Management LP held 7.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 6.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.4 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 1.73 million shares of worth $8.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $7.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.