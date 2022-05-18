Could Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $941.05M, closed the last trade at $40.58 per share which meant it gained $2.04 on the day or 5.29% during that session. The AOSL stock price is -72.47% off its 52-week high price of $69.99 and 41.7% above the 52-week low of $23.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 683.44K shares.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) trade information

Sporting 5.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the AOSL stock price touched $40.58 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares have moved -32.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) have changed -11.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.22%, compared to 21.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.50% and 12.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $190 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $209.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 78.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 902.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

AOSL Dividends

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.31% with a share float percentage of 72.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.86 million shares worth more than $112.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.5 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $39.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $35.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.19% of company’s outstanding stock.