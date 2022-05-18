Can Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.30B, closed the recent trade at $66.72 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -2.40% during that session. The BLDR stock price is -29.62% off its 52-week high price of $86.48 and 41.19% above the 52-week low of $39.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) trade information

Sporting -2.40% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the BLDR stock price touched $66.72 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Builders FirstSource Inc. shares have moved -20.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) have changed 12.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $71.00 while the price target rests at a high of $125.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.41% from the levels at last check today.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Builders FirstSource Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.47%, compared to 14.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.60% and -3.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.58 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $5.11 billion and $4.81 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.30% for the current quarter and 20.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 218.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.80%.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.29% with a share float percentage of 102.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Builders FirstSource Inc. having a total of 665 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.96 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 billion and represent 9.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 5.44 million shares of worth $466.49 million while later fund manager owns 5.32 million shares of worth $361.4 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.