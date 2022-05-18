B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) has seen 4.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.26B, closed the recent trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The BTG stock price is -35.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.37 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $3.30. The 3-month trading volume is 12.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Sporting -1.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the BTG stock price touched $3.96 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, B2Gold Corp. shares have moved 2.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) have changed -18.22%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that B2Gold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.56%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $376.79 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $501.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $362.99 million and $508.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.80% for the current quarter and -1.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.57% over the past 5 years.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.16 at a share yield of 3.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.21% with a share float percentage of 67.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B2Gold Corp. having a total of 426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 112.29 million shares worth more than $515.42 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 88.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $346.02 million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 47.14 million shares of worth $185.25 million while later fund manager owns 43.77 million shares of worth $176.39 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.14% of company’s outstanding stock.