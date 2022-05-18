Angi Inc. (ANGI) Gains 3.56%, Causing Bears To Win

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the last trade at $4.95 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.56% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -201.41% off its 52-week high price of $14.92 and 29.9% above the 52-week low of $3.47. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Angi Inc. (ANGI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting 3.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the ANGI stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Angi Inc. shares have moved -46.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -3.51%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -203.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.01% from current levels.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Angi Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 15.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.10%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $487.28 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $527.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $425.47 million and $461.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.50% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.20% over the past 5 years.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.21% with a share float percentage of 100.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Angi Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brown Advisory Inc. with over 11.98 million shares worth more than $67.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Brown Advisory Inc. held 14.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Parnassus Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 11.64 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.0 million and represent 14.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 14.52% shares in the company for having 11.67 million shares of worth $107.44 million while later fund manager owns 3.34 million shares of worth $23.03 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.16% of company’s outstanding stock.