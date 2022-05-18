An In-Depth Look At Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) has seen 13.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.44M, closed the recent trade at $11.31 per share which meant it gained $6.54 on the day or 137.10% during that session. The DPSI stock price is -25.73% off its 52-week high price of $14.22 and 72.59% above the 52-week low of $3.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) trade information

Sporting 137.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the DPSI stock price touched $11.31 or saw a rise of 12.87%. Year-to-date, Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares have moved -57.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI) have changed 38.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 18.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -61.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 38.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.11% from the levels at last check today.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Decisionpoint Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 250.00%, compared to -1.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.90% over the past 5 years.

DPSI Dividends

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Decisionpoint Systems Inc. (AMEX:DPSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.85% with a share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Decisionpoint Systems Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund with over 49430.0 shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Jan 30, 2022, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held 0.71% of shares outstanding.