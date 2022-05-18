An Analysis Of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.20B, closed the last trade at $31.26 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The VRNS stock price is -135.0% off its 52-week high price of $73.46 and 10.52% above the 52-week low of $27.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the VRNS stock price touched $31.26 or saw a rise of 4.02%. Year-to-date, Varonis Systems Inc. shares have moved -35.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) have changed -35.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $57.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -162.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.36% from current levels.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Varonis Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 18.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.53 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $124.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -11.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.80%.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.74% with a share float percentage of 105.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Varonis Systems Inc. having a total of 390 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 12.24 million shares worth more than $596.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 3.39 million shares of worth $147.62 million while later fund manager owns 3.05 million shares of worth $148.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.