Amcor plc (AMCR) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has seen 4.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.72B, closed the recent trade at $13.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The AMCR stock price is -2.77% off its 52-week high price of $13.37 and 18.06% above the 52-week low of $10.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.35 million shares.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Sporting -2.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the AMCR stock price touched $13.01 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Amcor plc shares have moved 10.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have changed 15.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.36.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amcor plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.46%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.30% and 5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.76 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.45 billion and $3.29 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 7.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 55.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.67%.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 3.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.75% with a share float percentage of 42.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amcor plc having a total of 793 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 102.17 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 100.0 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 billion and represent 6.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 32.47 million shares of worth $389.96 million while later fund manager owns 28.19 million shares of worth $338.6 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.