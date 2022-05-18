Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Has Fallen -9.59%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the recent trade at $30.16 per share which meant it lost -$3.2 on the day or -9.59% during that session. The ANF stock price is -62.37% off its 52-week high price of $48.97 and 12.23% above the 52-week low of $26.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 million shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Sporting -9.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the ANF stock price touched $30.16 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have moved -4.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have changed -4.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.22%, compared to -2.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.00% and -40.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $797.93 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $890.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 135.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 330.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.59% with a share float percentage of 115.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares worth more than $285.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.08 million and represent 14.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.24% shares in the company for having 4.16 million shares of worth $162.07 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $58.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.34% of company’s outstanding stock.