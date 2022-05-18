A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.14B, closed the recent trade at $2.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.76% during that session. The UGP stock price is -55.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.34 and 22.14% above the 52-week low of $2.18. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Sporting -4.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the UGP stock price touched $2.80 or saw a rise of 5.08%. Year-to-date, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares have moved 11.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) have changed -7.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.68% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.18 while the price target rests at a high of $4.49. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.57% from the levels at last check today.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.01 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.37 billion and $5.39 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.30% for the current quarter and 40.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 28.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.00%.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 2.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 1.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.79 million shares worth more than $20.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.77 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $4.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.