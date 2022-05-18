11.94 Gain Turns Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $796.14M, closed the last trade at $6.00 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 11.94% during that session. The ISPO stock price is -1700.0% off its 52-week high price of $108.00 and 22.17% above the 52-week low of $4.67. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

Sporting 11.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the ISPO stock price touched $6.00 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Inspirato Incorporated shares have moved -40.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) have changed -3.69%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.67% from current levels.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Inspirato Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 93.28%, compared to 29.00% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $75.83 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $83.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.94% with a share float percentage of 86.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspirato Incorporated having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are W Capital Management, LLC with over 7.29 million shares worth more than $72.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, W Capital Management, LLC held 42.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Weiss Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 1.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.03 million and represent 9.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $3.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.14 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.