-1.00% Fall Drives Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.80B, closed the recent trade at $39.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.00% during that session. The TECK stock price is -13.0% off its 52-week high price of $44.93 and 51.86% above the 52-week low of $19.14. The 3-month trading volume is 6.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Sporting -1.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/17/22 when the TECK stock price touched $39.76 or saw a rise of 1.29%. Year-to-date, Teck Resources Limited shares have moved 40.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) have changed -9.53%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.69 while the price target rests at a high of $60.07. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -51.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.34% from the levels at last check today.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teck Resources Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.09%, compared to 19.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 386.00% and 34.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.25 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.02 billion and $2.78 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 110.10% for the current quarter and 49.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 428.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.76%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 0.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.65% with a share float percentage of 67.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teck Resources Limited having a total of 617 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 24.1 million shares worth more than $694.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 4.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 24.1 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $694.51 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 18.08 million shares of worth $521.16 million while later fund manager owns 6.02 million shares of worth $185.94 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.