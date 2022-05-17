WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.21B, closed the recent trade at $35.27 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 1.97% during that session. The WSC stock price is -19.08% off its 52-week high price of $42.00 and 25.86% above the 52-week low of $26.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Sporting 1.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the WSC stock price touched $35.27 or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares have moved -15.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have changed -7.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 71.05%, compared to 3.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 233.30% and 42.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.00%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $527.8 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $548.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $432.42 million and $490.55 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.10% for the current quarter and 11.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 67.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.30%.

WSC Dividends

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.73% with a share float percentage of 103.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. having a total of 446 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.37 million shares worth more than $831.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 6.34 million shares of worth $258.91 million while later fund manager owns 5.62 million shares of worth $229.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.