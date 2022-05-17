Why Should You Consider Adding RH (RH) To Your Portfolio?

RH (NYSE:RH) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.98B, closed the recent trade at $293.53 per share which meant it gained $13.7 on the day or 4.90% during that session. The RH stock price is -153.66% off its 52-week high price of $744.56 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $270.96. The 3-month trading volume is 999.92K shares.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

Sporting 4.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the RH stock price touched $293.53 or saw a rise of 2.17%. Year-to-date, RH shares have moved -47.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have changed -16.35%.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that RH shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.34%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.00% and -18.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $924.81 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 178.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 122.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.55%.

RH Dividends

RH is expected to release its next earnings report between June 07 and June 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

RH (NYSE:RH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.52% with a share float percentage of 110.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RH having a total of 586 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 1.94 million shares worth more than $632.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 8.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with the holding of over 1.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $973.56 million and represent 8.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 0.73 million shares of worth $294.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $266.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.