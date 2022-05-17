Why Invest In AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Stock?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $6.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The AVDX stock price is -296.39% off its 52-week high price of $27.43 and 14.02% above the 52-week low of $5.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the AVDX stock price touched $6.92 or saw a rise of 5.72%. Year-to-date, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have moved -54.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) have changed -19.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.06% from current levels.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -73.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.85%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $71.81 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -210.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.07%.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.96% with a share float percentage of 68.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvidXchange Holdings Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 23.38 million shares worth more than $352.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 14.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.28 million and represent 7.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $52.61 million while later fund manager owns 1.5 million shares of worth $15.54 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.