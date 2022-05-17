Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT)?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $576.35M, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -10.27% during that session. The BRLT stock price is -407.21% off its 52-week high price of $20.39 and -10.95% below the 52-week low of $4.46. The 3-month trading volume is 238.07K shares.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

Sporting -10.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the BRLT stock price touched $4.02 or saw a rise of 46.83%. Year-to-date, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares have moved -77.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -44.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) have changed -51.86%.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.09%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.70%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.04 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $115.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.51% with a share float percentage of 71.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brilliant Earth Group Inc. having a total of 58 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gam Holding Ag with over 1.49 million shares worth more than $15.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Gam Holding Ag held 14.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.14 million and represent 10.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.23 million shares of worth $4.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $3.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.