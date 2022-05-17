When fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Will Be A Good Investment?

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 3.75 and has seen 18.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $532.94M, closed the last trade at $3.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -7.12% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -976.69% off its 52-week high price of $35.10 and 15.34% above the 52-week low of $2.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Sporting -7.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the FUBO stock price touched $3.26 or saw a rise of 11.17%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved -78.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed -41.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -513.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.98% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that fuboTV Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -86.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.80%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -18.60% and 5.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $242.02 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $236.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $119.72 million and $118.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.20% for the current quarter and 99.70% for the next.

FUBO Dividends

fuboTV Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.83% with a share float percentage of 36.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with fuboTV Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.68 million shares worth more than $181.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 24.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.45 million and represent 21.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.37% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $54.23 million while later fund manager owns 3.1 million shares of worth $48.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.54% of company’s outstanding stock.