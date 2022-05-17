When Does Halliburton Company (HAL) Become A Good Investment?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 3.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.44B, closed the recent trade at $38.17 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The HAL stock price is -11.61% off its 52-week high price of $42.60 and 53.31% above the 52-week low of $17.82. The 3-month trading volume is 13.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Halliburton Company (HAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.45.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the HAL stock price touched $38.17 or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Halliburton Company shares have moved 64.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have changed -7.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.45% from the levels at last check today.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Halliburton Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 59.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.93%, compared to 27.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.10% and 85.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.20%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.71 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.98 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 148.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.75%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 18 and July 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 1.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.45% with a share float percentage of 81.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Company having a total of 1,127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99.71 million shares worth more than $3.78 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 72.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.76 billion and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 27.75 million shares of worth $634.72 million while later fund manager owns 26.32 million shares of worth $809.17 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.