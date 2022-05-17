What Is So Great About Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)?

Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX:BTTR) has a beta value of -0.93 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.13M, closed the last trade at $2.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -9.43% during that session. The BTTR stock price is -339.82% off its 52-week high price of $9.72 and 15.84% above the 52-week low of $1.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Sporting -9.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the BTTR stock price touched $2.21 or saw a rise of 24.05%. Year-to-date, Better Choice Company Inc. shares have moved -31.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX:BTTR) have changed -16.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 80150.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -352.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -126.24% from current levels.

Better Choice Company Inc. (BTTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Better Choice Company Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -357.14%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.01 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years.

BTTR Dividends

Better Choice Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Better Choice Company Inc. (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.02% with a share float percentage of 58.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Choice Company Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Must Asset Management Inc. with over 2.92 million shares worth more than $7.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Must Asset Management Inc. held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.86 million and represent 5.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.85 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.