Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2.29 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.08M, closed the recent trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 14.60% during that session. The NISN stock price is -2484.06% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 23.19% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.31K shares.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) trade information

Sporting 14.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the NISN stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 19.77%. Year-to-date, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd shares have moved -81.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) have changed -28.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NISN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.07% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

NISN Dividends

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.51% with a share float percentage of 61.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 3.23 million shares worth more than $10.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 15.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 17432.0 shares of worth $28065.0 while later fund manager owns 11226.0 shares of worth $9538.0 as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.