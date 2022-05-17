Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Upper

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.57M, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 18.00% during that session. The HARP stock price is -863.56% off its 52-week high price of $22.74 and 26.69% above the 52-week low of $1.73. The 3-month trading volume is 349.65K shares.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) trade information

Sporting 18.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the HARP stock price touched $2.36 or saw a rise of 15.41%. Year-to-date, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -68.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) have changed -27.38%.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.28%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.30% and -5.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.91 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.01 million and $5.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -34.40% for the current quarter and 30.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.90% over the past 5 years.

HARP Dividends

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.92% with a share float percentage of 87.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BioImpact Capital LLC with over 3.2 million shares worth more than $24.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, BioImpact Capital LLC held 9.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., with the holding of over 3.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.69 million and represent 9.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $5.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $2.61 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.