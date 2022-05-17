VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the last trade at $8.42 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The VZIO stock price is -235.39% off its 52-week high price of $28.24 and 21.38% above the 52-week low of $6.62. The 3-month trading volume is 778.89K shares.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the VZIO stock price touched $8.42 or saw a rise of 4.75%. Year-to-date, VIZIO Holding Corp. shares have moved -56.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have changed 4.73%.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VIZIO Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 104.55%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.50% and 130.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $450.47 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $553.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $390.02 million and $588.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.50% for the current quarter and -5.90% for the next.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.15% with a share float percentage of 41.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VIZIO Holding Corp. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $93.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 4.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $47.34 million while later fund manager owns 1.3 million shares of worth $18.64 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.