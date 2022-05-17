Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Shares Are Down -52.89% So Far This Year

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.78B, closed the recent trade at $11.14 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 2.02% during that session. The UAA stock price is -144.88% off its 52-week high price of $27.28 and 11.04% above the 52-week low of $9.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting 2.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the UAA stock price touched $11.14 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved -48.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have changed -32.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.35% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.63 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 161.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.86%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.46% with a share float percentage of 92.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.89 million shares worth more than $421.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 5.08 million shares of worth $107.74 million while later fund manager owns 4.56 million shares of worth $96.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.