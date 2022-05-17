The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $290.32M, closed the last trade at $3.43 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 8.20% during that session. The HNST stock price is -481.34% off its 52-week high price of $19.94 and 22.45% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Sporting 8.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the HNST stock price touched $3.43 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, The Honest Company Inc. shares have moved -57.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have changed -24.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Honest Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.00%, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and 65.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.8 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $81.03 million and $78.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.10% for the current quarter and -3.40% for the next.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.49% with a share float percentage of 73.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Honest Company Inc. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC with over 10.4 million shares worth more than $84.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.59 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 1.87 million shares of worth $12.17 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $11.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.