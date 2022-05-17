Small Cap Stock Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) Is A Buy – Analysts

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) has seen 2.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.20B, closed the last trade at $31.85 per share which meant it gained $3.58 on the day or 12.66% during that session. The YOU stock price is -106.28% off its 52-week high price of $65.70 and 41.0% above the 52-week low of $18.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 985.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Sporting 12.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the YOU stock price touched $31.85 or saw a rise of 6.13%. Year-to-date, Clear Secure Inc. shares have moved 1.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) have changed 12.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.33, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.37% from current levels.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clear Secure Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.30%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 53.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.31 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $93.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.73% with a share float percentage of 99.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clear Secure Inc. having a total of 132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.29 million shares worth more than $667.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 27.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 21.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $667.9 million and represent 27.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 15.97% shares in the company for having 12.54 million shares of worth $393.47 million while later fund manager owns 12.54 million shares of worth $393.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 15.97% of company’s outstanding stock.