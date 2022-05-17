Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83B, closed the last trade at $19.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.91 on the day or -4.51% during that session. The FLYW stock price is -197.92% off its 52-week high price of $57.41 and 15.41% above the 52-week low of $16.30. The 3-month trading volume is 723.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Sporting -4.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the FLYW stock price touched $19.27 or saw a rise of 19.27%. Year-to-date, Flywire Corporation shares have moved -49.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) have changed -35.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -107.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.3% from current levels.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flywire Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.64%, compared to 11.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.80% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.25 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $25.83 million and $67.79 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 86.80% for the current quarter and 29.40% for the next.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.93% with a share float percentage of 95.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flywire Corporation having a total of 165 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC with over 16.54 million shares worth more than $629.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC held 16.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 10.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $404.79 million and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $80.17 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $69.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.