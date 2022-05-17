Service Properties Trust (SVC) Estimation And Forecast

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $993.36M, closed the recent trade at $6.59 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.09% during that session. The SVC stock price is -133.54% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 12.75% above the 52-week low of $5.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Sporting 2.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/16/22 when the SVC stock price touched $6.59 or saw a rise of 2.23%. Year-to-date, Service Properties Trust shares have moved -26.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) have changed -26.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Service Properties Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 205.88%, compared to 4.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $484.41 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $465.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -74.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between August 03 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.54%.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.33% with a share float percentage of 81.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Service Properties Trust having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.36 million shares worth more than $285.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 19.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 25.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.94 million and represent 15.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.03% shares in the company for having 11.61 million shares of worth $99.27 million while later fund manager owns 7.87 million shares of worth $67.29 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.77% of company’s outstanding stock.